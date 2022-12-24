Hard Freeze Warning Continues Through Christmas Morning; Wind Chill 5-15 Degrees Today

A hard freeze warning remains in effect through Christmas morning for the entire area.

The high today is just barely expected to rise above the freezing mark in North Escambia, and wind chills (the feels like temperature) will range from about 5 to 15 degrees.

And Christmas day is expected to be almost as cold, reaching about 40 degrees with wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.