Escambia Sheriff’s Office Holds Movie Night In Century (With Photo Gallery)

A big crowd attended an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office movie night Friday night following the Christmas parade in Century.

Crowds enjoyed the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on a big outdoor screen, along with free hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn from the ECSO at Anthony Pleasant Park.

The ECSO movie nights are presented across the county by the ECSO and the non-profit Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

