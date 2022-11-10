High In The 70s Today; A Slight Chance Of A Shower Tonight

November 10, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

