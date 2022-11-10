High In The 70s Today; A Slight Chance Of A Shower Tonight
November 10, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
