Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
November 4, 2022
It’s the last week of the regular season for Florida high school football, while the playoffs are underway in Alabama
Here is the North Escambia are high school football schedule for Friday night:
FLORIDA
- Bay at Northview
- Washington at Tate
- West Florida at Gulf Breeze
- Wewahitchka at Jay
- Escambia at Pensacola
- Milton at Godby
- Niceville at Navarre
- Hollis Christian Academy at Pace
- Byes: Pensacola Catholic, Pine Forest
ALABAMA – Playoffs
- Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy
- Montgomery Academy at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Opp
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs rolled over the Escambia County (Atmore) Blue Devils last Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
