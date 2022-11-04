Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

It’s the last week of the regular season for Florida high school football, while the playoffs are underway in Alabama

Here is the North Escambia are high school football schedule for Friday night:

FLORIDA

Bay at Northview

Washington at Tate

West Florida at Gulf Breeze

Wewahitchka at Jay

Escambia at Pensacola

Milton at Godby

Niceville at Navarre

Hollis Christian Academy at Pace

Byes: Pensacola Catholic, Pine Forest

ALABAMA – Playoffs

Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy

Montgomery Academy at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Opp

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs rolled over the Escambia County (Atmore) Blue Devils last Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.