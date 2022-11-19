Chance Of Cold Rain For Saturday, Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.