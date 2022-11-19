Chance Of Cold Rain For Saturday, Saturday Night
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
