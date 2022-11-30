Bogia Man Charged With Battery Of Pregnant Woman

A Bogia man is accused of allegedly hitting a pregnant woman and preventing her from leaving a residence.

Jordan Matthew Capps, 22, was charged with aggravated battery offender knew or should have known the victim was pregnant, and false imprisonment, both felonies. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.

The pregnant victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Capps became angry when he could not find his phone and accused her of having. He grabbed her arm, hit her in the head multiple times and poked her in the eye, according to an arrest report.

When the victim tried to leave the residence, Capps pulled her back away from one door, blocked her exit through another door and snatched her keys, the report continues. Deputies noted injuries to her forehead and hand.

Deputies were unable to contact Capps immediately after the November 22 incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After he was arrested Tuesday, Capps was also charged with possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Records show he was convicted of sexual battery by a juvenile on a victim under 12 in 2016 and is a registered juvenile sex offender.