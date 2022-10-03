Florida Gas Prices Drop Sharply As Gas Tax Holiday Month Begins

October 3, 2022

Florida drivers began to see sharp drops in prices at the pump over the weekend. The state’s monthlong gas tax holiday started Saturday with a 25.3 cent tax break on each gallon of gasoline.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since January.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.06. In North Escambia, one Highway 29 station was at $2.83 on Saturday and Sunday, while others were just over $3. In Pensacola, a low of $2.73 could be found at several stations.

“This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

