Florida’s Month-Long Gas Tax Holiday Begins Today

Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday begins Saturday and continues through the entire month of October.

The holiday is expected to save Floridians about $200 million by lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.

The gas tax holiday is not in response to Hurricane Ian. It was approved by the Florida Legislature as part of a broader tax savings package earlier this year.

