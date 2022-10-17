District Volleyball Tournaments Begin Today For Northview And Tate

October 17, 2022

District volleyball tournaments begin Monday.

In 1A District 1, all games are at Central School. Monday at 6 p.m., No. 4 Northview (5-10, 0-5) will play No. 5 Laurel Hill (3-11, 0-4). The winner will take on No. 1 Baker  (17-6, 6-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No. 2 Jay (12-4, 4-2) will play No. 3 Central (5-16, 4-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The championship game is 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

In 6A District 1, No. 4 Tate (12-13, 2-4) hosts No. 5 Milton (6-15, 0-3) at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to face No. 1 Gulf Breeze (21-3, 4-0) in Gulf Breeze at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 2 Navarre and No. 3 Pace face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarre.  The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the higher seed.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

