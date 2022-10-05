Convicted Sex Offender Arrested On Multiple Child Porn Charges After Raid

A convicted sex offender in Escambia County was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on multiple child pornography charges Tuesday.

FDLE charged 43-year old Gary Alan Grimm with five counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, both felonies.

The investigation began in August when agents discovered a device sharing images of child sexual abuse material online. Investigators tracked the device’s IP address to a Pensacola residence shared by multiple registered sexual offenders.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence Tuesday and located a device that contained child sexual abuse material in Grimm’s sleeping area. Another device, also containing child sexual abuse material, was discovered hidden inside a trash bag elsewhere in the home by K9 Maple, one of FDLE’s Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine officers.

Additional charges for other registered sex offenders living at the address may follow pending further forensic analysis of electronic devices seized at the residence, according to FDLE.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted FDLE with executing the search warrant.

Grimm was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit