Meet Maple, K-9 Cop Sniffing Out Computer Criminals

August 5, 2020

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s police dog Maple has been been on the job for a little over a year, sniffing out electronic storage devices hidden by suspects in an effort to conceal their crimes — everything from child pornography to terrorism.

“The work of this 4-year-old rescue cannot be overstated. Because of Maple, there is no doubt we found devices that we otherwise would not have,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey. “Thanks to Maple and the dedication of Special Agent Cassidy, our community is safer.”

During her first year, Maple has been deployed 34 times assisting FDLE as well as federal and local agencies. She is FDLE’s only canine that can sniff out the electronic storage devices and one of only two in the Pensacola area. To date, Maple has found 73 concealed devices in closets, door frames, shoes and vehicles.

Her handler is FDLE Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy, who is assigned to the cyber squad. Agent Cassidy trained Maple to sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, thumb drives, cell phones, CDs and DVDs.

Pictured: Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 Maple and her handler Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy. Maple sniffs out electronic storage devices. Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 