It’s Election Day. Here Are Quick Tips To Know Before Heading To The Polls.
August 23, 2022
Today is 2022 Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Here are some voting tips, from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford:
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.
- Florida holds closed primary elections. In partisan primaries, you are only eligible to vote in contests for the party in which you are registered, unless it is a universal primary or nonpartisan contest. Your ballot will include all contests in which you are eligible to vote.
- Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.
- Registration books closed on July 25. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, it is requested that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., midday, and 4 p.m. until polls close.
- Early voting ended Saturday, August 20. If you have not yet voted or did not request a vote-by-mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mailsoe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Several polling locations have changed since the last election. For a list of the changes, click here.
