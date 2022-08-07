Here Are The School Supply Lists For Escambia County Schools
August 7, 2022
Here are the school supply lists for Escambia County.
For a printable elementary school supply list, click here (pdf).
For a printable middle school supply list, click here (pdf).
All elementary and middle schools in Escambia County have the same core supply list, including some optional items. High schools do not have a general supply list.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Kindergarten
- Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip
- Glue sticks — 12
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 (solid colors)
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled
- Dry erase markers — 4
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Pink erasers — 4
- Yellow wooden pencils — 24 (No. 2, sharpened)
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Colored pencils (optional)
- Colored markers (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Quart or gallon Ziplock bags (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
First grade
- Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip
- Glue sticks — 6
- Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 with pockets and prongs
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled
- Dry erase markers — 4
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Eraser caps — 1 package
- Pink erasers — 4
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Washable markers (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
Second grade
- Crayons — 3 packs (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Glue sticks — 6
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 4 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled
- Notebook paper — 1 pack wide ruled
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Pink erasers — 4
- Eraser caps — 2 packages
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 count No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Colored pencils (optional)
Third grade
- Crayons — 2 (24-county packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Glue sticks — 6
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 5 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors
- Plastic school box or zippered pouch — 1
- Composition notebooks — 2
- Notebook paper — 1 pack wide ruled
- Copy paper — 2 reams white
- Pink erasers — 2
- Eraser caps — 3 packages
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
Fourth grade
- Crayons — 2 (24-count packs)
- Colored pencils — 1 (12-count pack)
- Glue sticks — 4
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 1 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, purple, orange and with pockets and prongs
- Plastic school box or zippered pouch — 1
- Composition notebooks — 4
- Notebook paper — 1 wide ruled
- Cap erasers — 24
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- White copy paper (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
Fifth grade
- Colored pencils — 1 pack
- Glue — 2 bottles (4 ounces)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Duo-Tang folders — 2 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, orange with pockets and prongs
- Zippered pouch — 1 or plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3
- Notebook paper — 1 packs wide ruled
- Cap erasers — 24
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- 1½ – 2 inch binder (optional)
- Dry erase markers (variety of colors) (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
MIDDLE SCHOOL
(All grades)
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue or Black ink pens
- Wide ruled notebook paper
- Pack of multi-colored highlighters
- Zippered binder or 2 inch, 3 ring notebook and set of 10 dividers
- Earbuds
- Texas Instruments TI30X solar powered calculator for Algebra I only
