Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday continues Ends Sunday, August 7.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

For the complete, detailed list from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to: