No Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Cantonment Wreck

There were no serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cantonment.

The crash involving a Ford F150 pickup and a Mercedes passenger car happened about 3:40 on Highway 29 at Well Line Road. The vehicles came to rest at the entrance to the Wild Oak Farm Apartments.

One person was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.