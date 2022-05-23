Plans Show Escambia County’s First Wawa Store May Be Located Beulah

May 23, 2022

Beulah may get the first Wawa location in Escambia County.

Plans have been submitted to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for a 5,550 square foot Wawa store at 5251 West Nine Mile Road, on three acres of an 18-acre parcel on the northeast corner of the intersection with County Road 99.

A conceptual drawing indicates that the store would have not only eight fuel pumps, but also electric vehicle charging stations.

About a month ago, NorthEscambia.com first reported that the popular convenience store chain was looking to expand in Escambia County.

In 2022, Wawa will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012, in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and will open its 250th store in Florida later this year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State.

The project is in the pre-application process before the Escambia Development Review Committee and would go through several additional steps  before any construction could begin.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 