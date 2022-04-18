Popular Convenience Store Chain Wawa Looking For Escambia County Locations
April 18, 2022
Popular convenience store chain Wawa is looking to expand into Escambia County.
Wawa announced Monday afternoon that they are actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area, along with Panama City, Tallahassee and Mobile. Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets beginning in 2024.
“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We look forward to expanding beyond our current reach and serving these new markets with our quality fresh food and
beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.”
In 2022, Wawa will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012, in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and will open its 250th store in Florida later this year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State.
From the looks of it it’s a nice reputable company. Be nice if they opened one closer to walnut hill say next to Tom thumb on 29 and 97 or buy the old country store no one uses anymore across from davisville community center. I know I will get flack for suggesting some growth in this area but competition in the area would hopefully mean cheaper gas in the area tired of having to drive to atmore to get gas cause marathon cost to much. Would rather have wawa in the area over the dollar general they are going to put up that’s for sure.
I have NEVER heard of WaWa! I think we have enough new Circle Ks and Tom Thumbs….which I LOVE both!!!
No need for WaWas!
All convenience stores are the same…just a different name.
Same products so on and so forth.