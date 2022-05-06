Pace Takes District 1-6A District Title 5-4 Over Tate (With Gallery)

May 6, 2022

The Pace Patriots won the District 1-6A  championship Thursday night 5-4 over the Tate Aggies.

Rilee Lowery went three and a third innings for the Aggies, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out three.

Bray Touchstone had two-run homer for the Aggies in the seventh inning.

Ethan McAnally pitched two and a third innings with one hit, one run and one strikeout. Drew Reaves threw 11 pitches in one-third of an inning, allowing one run.

Jackson Penton was 2-3 to lead the Aggies at the plate. Touchstone, Kirk Mosley, Drew Reaves and Cade Kelly each added one hit.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 