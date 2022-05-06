Pace Takes District 1-6A District Title 5-4 Over Tate (With Gallery)
May 6, 2022
The Pace Patriots won the District 1-6A championship Thursday night 5-4 over the Tate Aggies.
Rilee Lowery went three and a third innings for the Aggies, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out three.
Bray Touchstone had two-run homer for the Aggies in the seventh inning.
Ethan McAnally pitched two and a third innings with one hit, one run and one strikeout. Drew Reaves threw 11 pitches in one-third of an inning, allowing one run.
Jackson Penton was 2-3 to lead the Aggies at the plate. Touchstone, Kirk Mosley, Drew Reaves and Cade Kelly each added one hit.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.
