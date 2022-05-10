Century Courthouse Getting New Roof, Repairs For $311,710

The Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse is getting a new roof and repairs.

The Escambia County Commission recently approved a $311,710 contract with Centennial Roofing for the project. There was one other vendor submittal for the project from E. Cornell Malone Corporation, but the company did not submit required documentation at the time the bids were received, according to the county.

The base bid of $231,420 will remove the existing built-up roof and replace it with a new TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin membrane) roof, as well as make minor interior repairs. Another $35,290 will replace the fascia metal and gutters around the building, and another $45,000 will repair a sagging beam between the two outer columns on a porch.

The building houses offices for the Escambia County Clerk of the Court, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and a small courtroom.

The structure at 7500 North Century Boulevard is concrete masonry and brick veneer. It will built in 1976 and was renovated and expanded in 1997. The original structure is 2,750 square feet with the expansion adding an additional 2,120 square feet plus attached carport, for a total roof area of approximately 6,910 square feet.

Pictured: The Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.