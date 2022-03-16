16-Year Old Also Charged In Connection With Theft Of Rifle Found In Truck On Tate High Campus

A 16-year old has also been charged in connection with the theft of a rifle found inside a vehicle on the Tate High School campus last month.

Vontrey Garrett is charged with felony grand theft of a firearm.

On February 15, Caden Edward Sterling, 18, was found to be in possession of a stolen 300 caliber AR-15 rifle along with four magazines and 34 rounds of ammunition in his truck at Tate High School, according to court documents. Sterling told deputies that he obtained the gun from “an unknown male for an unknown reason” and could offer no further information or documentation, an arrest report states. Sterling was also charged with grand theft of a firearm.

The gun had been reported stolen by an Escambia County man that told deputies it had been taken from his son’s locked bedroom. He told deputies that Sterling was the boyfriend of his 15-year old daughter, the report states.

The girlfriend told deputies that Sterling told her that his friend “Trey” was the one that actually stole the gun. “Trey” was later identified as Vontrey Garrett, the State Attorney’s Office said.

The girlfriend stated that Garrett “put the gun in the back of Sterling’s truck and with his knowledge that he drove to school with the firearm where it was later located by the sheriff’s office and confiscated”, according to the report.

Many of Sterling’s statements to investigators were redacted from the report.