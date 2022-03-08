18-Year Old Facing Felony Charge For Stolen AR-15 Rifle Found In His Vehicle On Tate High Campus, ECSO Says

March 8, 2022

An 18-year old is facing a felony charge in connection with a rifle allegedly found in his truck on Tate High School campus last month.

Caden Edward Sterling was charged with grand theft of a firearm. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $2,500.

On February 15, Sterling was found to be in possession of a stolen 300 caliber AR-15 rifle along with four magazines and 34 rounds of ammunition, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. Sterling told deputies that he obtained the gun from “an unknown male for an unknown reason” and could offer no further information or documentation, an arrest report states.

The gun had been reported stolen by an Escambia County man that told deputies it had been taken from his son’s locked bedroom. The man stated that, against his will, his daughter had been seeing a boy, according to the report.

The report states the father took his daughter’s cell phone and identified Sterling as the boy.

The sister of the 15-year old told deputies her sister told her that Sterling has admitted stealing the gun from the house and taking it to school, according to the report.

Sterling’s mugshot was unavailable from the Escambia County Jail, which cited a Florida statute that exempts the release of photographs of  current or former law enforcement personnel, their spouses and their children.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 