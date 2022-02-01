This Is The First North Escambia Crossing Closed By CSX, But No Details On Which One Is Next

CSX is temporarily closing a half dozen railroad closings in North Escambia this week, but so far the railroad has not told the county which crossings will be closed when.

Monday afternoon, NorthEscambia.com hit the road and learned the crossing on North Barth Road was the first to be closed. The asphalt was completely removed, piled to the side, making the crossing impassable. The few residents on the other side can still get out off the their neighborhood, crossing the tracks on Barth Road. Signage was in place at the Barth Road crossing Monday afternoon in advance of an impending closure.

When the Daffin Road crossing in Molino is closed, several homes will be cut off .

Perhaps the biggest concern among area residents has been Quintette Road. Not only will the crossing closure mean a detour up to 20 miles, it will also mean that areas between the railroad tracks and the river will not be immediately accessible to emergency services from Escambia County.

Escambia County officials at multiple levels have told NorthEscambia.com that they have been unable to obtain a timetable from CSX. We reached out to the CSX media team Monday night and, likely to the late hour, did not receive a response.

The temporary closures will be at the railroad crossings as follows:

Quintette Road (detoured to Highway 90)

Barth Road

Brickyard Road

Cottage Hill

Fairground Road

Daffin Road

Pictured: The railroad crossing was closed Monday on North Barth Road. The crossing on Barth road remained open at the time. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.