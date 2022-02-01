Plans Unveiled For New Escambia Fire Training Facility In Gonzalez

Plans have been unveiled for a new Escambia County Fire Rescue training facility in Gonzalez.

The facility will be located at the former Escambia Charter School at 319 90 & 9 Ranch Road, just behind Gonzalez Utilities on Old Chemstrand Road.

ECFR leaders met with representatives of Florida Power & Light, Gonzalez Utilities, Ascend Performance Materials and Escambia County Facilities Management to discuss infrastructure, training props and other details for the future fire training facility.

“This is a significant step forward to enhance fire department services benefiting the county and the customers we serve,” said ECFR Deputy Chief Paul Williams. “We are very excited to see this facility moving forward after many years of research and planning, and want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for their leadership and assistance in securing this property.”



“I’m extremely excited about the new fire services training facility being added to District 5, “said D5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “I love how the property will be redeveloped to provide a great public benefit, not just for the residents of Gonzalez, but also for all the residents of Escambia County.”

The county said implementing a fire training facility for ECFR will be instrumental in the success of the department and improving training needs. ECFR will be able to train career and volunteer firefighters faster and specifically to the standard operating guidelines and expectations.

In addition, officials said the facility will also enhance the ability to recruit and retain career and volunteer firefighters while offering in-house training at no cost to the future firefighter. The 11-acre facility is large enough to address the immediate training needs for ECFR while also offering room for future expansion. Additionally, the future training site will include classrooms and a community center.

ECFR will continue to work with local community partners to help establish training opportunities that will be mutually beneficial to all parties involved. Escambia County is in the process of beginning the architectural and engineering designs. In the meantime, the department will research grant opportunities and other funding resources to help build the facility.

The Escambia Charter School closed after 22 years at the end of the 2017-2018 school year due to declining enrollment.

Photos/map for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.