Rescheduled Tate Softball Winter Wonderland Little Aggies Camp Is Tuesday

December 8, 2025

Tate Aggies Softball will host the Winter Wonderland Little Aggies Camp on Tuesday, December 9  from 6-8 p.m at the Tate softball complex. It was rescheduled from last week due to weather.

The cost is $75 per player for 6U through eighth grade with a Santa hat and shirt included. Food and drink for players are included, and limited concessions will be available.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.  To register online, click here.

