Work Truck Destroyed by Fire Near Walnut Hill; Equipment Saved

December 29, 2025

Fire destroyed a pickup truck on South Highway 99 near Walnut Hill Sunday night.

The driver of the Ford F350 was able to pull to the side of the road on South Highway 99 just south of Lemon Road after the fire reportedly began in the engine compartment. The driver escaped the fire without injury.

The truck was a total loss, but firefighters were able to save a large air compressor and other equipment and tools in the bed of the truck.

The Walnut Hill and Molino Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

