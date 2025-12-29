Breezy And Colder, Falling Temperatures Today; Low In The 20s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Temperature falling to around 45 by 5pm. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.