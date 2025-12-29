Chick-fil-A Files Updated Plans to Relocate East Nine Mile Road Location

As Chick-fil-A on East Nine Mile Road prepares to relocate nearly across the street to a new building, updated plans have been filed with Escambia County.

Chick-fil-A at 1757 East Nine Mile Road has submitted plans to construct a new restaurant on the site of the former Dodge’s. The Dodge’s Southern Style convenience store on East Nine Mile Road closed abruptly in early September 2024.

Plans for the restaurant were first filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) in early 2025. In December 2025, updated plans were filed with the DRC. The new plans show a slightly larger building and a reconfiguration of planned parking.

Chick-fil-A plans to demolish the existing convenience store and construct a new 5,249-square-foot restaurant on 1.8 acres. The new location will feature dual drive-thru lanes to increase vehicle stacking capacity.

The proposal is in the internal review stage with the DRC and is not yet set for a public hearing.

Pictured top: The former Dodge’ on Est Nine Mile Road is the proposed site of a new Chick-fil-A that plans to move from nearly across the street. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.