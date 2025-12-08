A Christmas Miracle: Tate High Hosts Miracle League’s Annual Christmas Party (With Gallery)

Santa visited with Miracle League of Pensacola players during their annual Christmas party Friday night at Tate High School.

For the past eight years, Tate Beta Club, sponsored by Stacye Litton, has hosted the Christmas Party for the athletes and the families. Numerous other Tate High student organizations and volunteers came together to put on the party including Early Childhood Education, Diamond Girls, Tate Theatre, Chorus, Gatsby Girls and S2S,.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Miracle League players were able to visit with Santa and share their wish lists, enjoy a spaghetti dinner, and take part in numerous activities.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.