Temporary Traffic Shift and Lane Reduction On I-10 Near Highway 29 Exit Tonight

I-10 westbound traffic will be reduced to one travel lane and shifted south, near the Highway 29 (Exit 10) exit between 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. The temporary traffic shift will allow crews to perform beam placement operations at the North Palafox Street overpass.

The speed limit is reduced to 50 mph through the work zone.

This work is part of a $236 million construction project designed to improve safety and capacity for the 62,000 drivers who travel the I-10 at U.S. 29 interchange daily. The project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.