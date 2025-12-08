Florida Gas Prices Down A Dime Over The Last Week

December 8, 2025

Florida gas prices have steadily declined over the past two weeks. During that time, the state average dropped 19 cents per gallon, falling from $3.12 per gallon to $ 2.92 per gallon.

According to AAA <Sunday’s state average of $2.92 per gallon is 10 cents less than last week, three cents more than last month,  and 13 cents less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.75 a gallon. Sunday night, a low of $2.52 was at a station on Chemstrand Road, and the North Escambia low was $2.56 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Drivers should expect gas prices to bounce back this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Over the past year, we’ve seen a consistent pattern: when prices fall for two straight weeks, they typically climb 10–20 cents shortly after. This is part of the normal price-cycling behavior, where retailers adjust prices to attract customers and stay competitive in the market. So far this year, Florida gas prices have bounced between $2.84 per gallon to $3.23.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 