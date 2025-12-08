Florida Gas Prices Down A Dime Over The Last Week

Florida gas prices have steadily declined over the past two weeks. During that time, the state average dropped 19 cents per gallon, falling from $3.12 per gallon to $ 2.92 per gallon.

According to AAA <Sunday’s state average of $2.92 per gallon is 10 cents less than last week, three cents more than last month, and 13 cents less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.75 a gallon. Sunday night, a low of $2.52 was at a station on Chemstrand Road, and the North Escambia low was $2.56 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Drivers should expect gas prices to bounce back this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Over the past year, we’ve seen a consistent pattern: when prices fall for two straight weeks, they typically climb 10–20 cents shortly after. This is part of the normal price-cycling behavior, where retailers adjust prices to attract customers and stay competitive in the market. So far this year, Florida gas prices have bounced between $2.84 per gallon to $3.23.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.