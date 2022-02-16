One Injured In Century Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover Tuesday night in Century.

The driver was headed north on Highway 4A just off Highway 29 when they lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle overturned and came to rest upside down in the intersection of Highway 4A and West Hecker Road at about 7:45 p.m.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and freed the adult male from the vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.