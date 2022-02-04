Mildred Marie Hadley Hall

February 4, 2022

Mildred Marie Hadley Hall passed away peacefully at home February 1, 2022, at the age of 91. Mildred was born on September 18, 1930, to John William “Bill” Hadley Jr. and Venie Hadley of Perdido, Alabama. Mildred was highly involved in service to her community. She dedicated endless hours to the service of others and various local organizations around Walnut Hill and Atmore. She wrote the Walnut Hill News for years for the Atmore Advance. She served as a Pink Lady for the Atmore Community Hospital. She loved and cherished her friends and her eyes gleamed when visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Alfred Bruce Hall Sr. of Oak Grove, FL; her twin brothers: Arion (Little Boy) Hadley and Marion (Big Boy) Hadley of Atmore, AL; her sister, Mary Marie Byrd of Atmore, AL; and her grandson, Brandon Christopher Hall of Pensacola, FL.

She is survived by her son, Marion Mark (Debbie) Hall of Oak Grove, FL; nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12 Noon at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL with Bro. Ronald Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mason Hall, Joseph Hall Brown, Ricky Crook, Eric Givens, Beau Buchanan and Chris Marshall.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

