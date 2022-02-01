FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Killed Man On Dark, Lonely Area Of Highway 29

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to seek a hit and run driver that struck and killed a man on Highway 29 early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Pensacola man was killed about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 29 about one mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill. The man was walking southbound in the inside lane when he was hit by an unknown southbound vehicle that fled the scene.

As of now, troopers don’t know why he was on the dark, lonely stretch of Highway 29. The entire area north of the sawmill is completely dark at night, mostly surrounded by woods. There are no houses in the area.

Late Monday afternoon, FHP told us they are still looking for any witnesses that observed the crash or may have seen the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a large pickup truck or semi truck and may have front end damage, according to troopers.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call *FHP.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Pictured: The general area where a man was struck and killed on Highway 29 north of Champion Drive as seen Tuesday night. The photo (taken safely by a passenger) shows the roadway illuminated by standard car headlights on high beams. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.