ECSO Investigating After 6-Year Old Approached By Man In ‘Suspicious Incident’

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a man that approached a 6-year old in their yard on February 9.

It happened in southern Escambia County in the 10800 block of Lillian Highway. But we are sharing the information because, according to the sheriff, parents need to talk to their children about stranger danger.

Deputies are now looking for any information about a 6-foot tall, black male in his early to mid-30’s who was wearing a black jacket and jeans walking in that area.

“We want to make sure people understand what is suspicious and what is not,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Parents can have those conversations with their children. To report something suspicious, to alert adults and if by chance you are taken — fight. Or if you are grabbed — to fight like hell and never give up.”

If you have any information involving this incident call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.