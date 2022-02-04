Century Council Makes Change In Hopes Of Making Public Comment Easier

February 4, 2022

The Century Town Council has made a procedural change in hopes of making it more convenient for the public to make comments at meetings.

For many years, the council has heard public comment at the end of meetings, sometimes two or three hours after they convene.

Now, the council will hear public comment at the beginning of each meeting, in addition to just before the close.

“If you just want to know about a pothole or a fence in your area, you don’t have to sit for three hours,” said council president Luis Gomez.

The public often addresses city services type issues at council meetings — utility bills, water leaks and road issues are common areas of concern. Sometimes, an individual that signed up to address the council would simply give up and leave before the end of a meeting.

Pictured: Century resident  Peggie Morris addresses the Century Town Council at the beginning of a meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

  1. Jim Stanton on February 4th, 2022 1:49 am

    I’ll make my comment here, the next time the county gives away paint go get a bucket of it and paint some of these speed bumps that haven’t had new paint on them for years, or just remove the speed bump.





