Atmore Man Charged With Shooting His Brother In Money Dispute

An Atmore man was charged with shooting his brother during a dispute over money Thursday night.

Aquarius Dejan Taylor, 21, was charged with first degree assault following the incident about 9:30 p.m. at the Atmore Garden Apartments on East Laurel Street.

According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, Taylor allegedly shot his brother, identified as 24-year old Ladarus Quamane Smith of Brewton, once with handgun.

Smith was transported by private vehicle to nearby Atmore Community Hospital and then airlifted to a Mobile hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening, Brook said.

Taylor was arrested at the scene and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.