Atmore Man Charged With Shooting His Brother In Money Dispute

February 11, 2022

An Atmore man was charged with shooting his brother during a dispute over money Thursday night.

Aquarius Dejan Taylor, 21, was charged with first degree assault following the incident about 9:30 p.m. at the Atmore Garden Apartments on East Laurel Street.

According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, Taylor allegedly shot his brother, identified as 24-year old Ladarus Quamane Smith of Brewton, once with handgun.

Smith was transported by private vehicle to nearby Atmore Community Hospital and then airlifted to a Mobile hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening, Brook said.

Taylor was arrested at the scene and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 