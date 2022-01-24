Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Highway 29 Near Van Pelt

January 24, 2022

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year old woman in a car was traveling southbound in the inside lane of Highway 29 near Van Pelt Lane and the Motel 6.

She failed to see a pedestrian walking across the southbound lanes of Highway 29.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was struck and killed about 8 p.m.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

File photo.

