Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Highway 29 Near Van Pelt
January 24, 2022
A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Highway 29.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year old woman in a car was traveling southbound in the inside lane of Highway 29 near Van Pelt Lane and the Motel 6.
She failed to see a pedestrian walking across the southbound lanes of Highway 29.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was struck and killed about 8 p.m.
FHP is continuing their investigation.
File photo.
Comments