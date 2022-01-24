Man Charged With Escambia County Weekend Shooting

January 24, 2022

One person has been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in Escambia County.

The victim went to a local hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening. He told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had been shot on South 1st Avenue in Warrington Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Leamon Smith, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, possession of weapon by a convicted felony and grand theft. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday evening with bond set at $37,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 