Like Winter? Cold Front Brings Rain Tonight, Week Of Lows In The 20s And 30s

Winter temperatures will be around for the next week or more.

After increasing clouds on Monday, a cold front will bring rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. For the next week, we will have daytime s highs in the 50s, and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.