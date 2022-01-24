Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officers

Inmate Lucson Joseph assaulted correctional officers at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Joseph, 23, is serving a 5.5 year sentence for be a felony in possession of a weapon, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, obstructing a criminal investigation and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced in May 2021 in Palm Beach County.