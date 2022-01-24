Gov. Kay Ivey Awards $350K Grant To Flomaton For Wastewater Improvements

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $350,000 grant to Flomaton to renovate and upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment facility.

The announcement came as part of $18.2 million awarded to more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties.

The Community Development Block Grants will enable local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more. The governor awarded the grants during a ceremony at the state capitol.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pictured at the Alabama Capitol are: (L-R) grant writer Bob Watts, Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant Jr., Gov. Kay Ivey, ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell, and Flomaton town engineer Jeremy McMath. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.