Escambia Alabama Schools Closed Friday Due To Winter Weather Chance
January 19, 2022
Due to the possibility of winter weather Friday morning, all public schools in Escambia County, Alabama, will be closed on Friday.
Friday will be a remote learning day for all students in Escambia County, Alabama, and teachers will send assignments home will students on Thursday. Athletic events scheduled for Friday will continue
Any decision about Escambia County Schools in Florida will be made on Thursday and announced here on NorthEscambia.com.
