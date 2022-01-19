Escambia Alabama Schools Closed Friday Due To Winter Weather Chance

Due to the possibility of winter weather Friday morning, all public schools in Escambia County, Alabama, will be closed on Friday.

Friday will be a remote learning day for all students in Escambia County, Alabama, and teachers will send assignments home will students on Thursday. Athletic events scheduled for Friday will continue

Any decision about Escambia County Schools in Florida will be made on Thursday and announced here on NorthEscambia.com.

For the latest local forecast, click or tap here.