Wintry Mix Possible In North Escambia By Friday Morning

The National Weather Service says a wintry mix is possible in the North Escambia area early Friday morning. Freezing rain or ice pellets could mix in with rain leading to light accumulations (yellow area in the map above). Roads and bridges could become icy, leading to travel problems.

The NWS says this could a rapidly changing forecast. We will keep you updated with the latest here on NorthEscambia.com.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. Temperature rising to near 59 by 9am, then falling to around 43 during the remainder of the day. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.