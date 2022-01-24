Bratt ‘Donut Boy’ Donates Hand Sanitizer Worth $150K To School District, Law Enforcement, Churches, Others

Bratt’s Donut Boy recently made a huge hand sanitizer donation to the Escambia County School District, law enforcement and others in the North Escambia area.

The Donut Boy first gained notoriety after being featured on NorthEscambia.com in 2016 as a superhero that’s on a mission to thank law enforcement officers personally with doughnuts.

Tyler Carach and his mother Sheena, who is a former police officer, created the “I DONUT need a reason to THANK a cop” program after an encounter with Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies at Gilley’s Store in Bratt during the summer of 2016. He asked if he could use some of his own money to buy doughnuts for the officers, purchasing four packs of chocolate doughnuts to share with the deputies. And that was the start of his quest, which has led him to all 50 states, doughnuts in hand, in support of law enforcement.

Carach donated about 23,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the school district, valued at nearly $93,000, to be distributed as needed to students, teachers and staff.

Carach donated another 1,560 bottles to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He also donated 20 cases each to Ernest Ward Middle School, Bratt Elementary School, Escambia Academy, Atmore First Assembly AFA, Library Baptist Church, Walnut Hill Baptist, First Baptist Church of Bratt, Empowerment Temple, Flomaton Elementary School, and Flomaton High School. Donations also went to other groups including Atmore Ambulance, Atmore Police, Flomaton Police, Atmore Fire Department, Atmore Community Hospital, and Unity Baptist Church Atmore. Those donations were worth nearly $60,000.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.