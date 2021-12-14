Warm Weather For The Week

December 14, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 