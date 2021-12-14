Warm Weather For The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.