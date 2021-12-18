Showers And Thunderstorms For Saturday; Turning Cooler For Sunday

December 18, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

