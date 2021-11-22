Porn Actress Sentenced On Child Porn Possession Charges

November 22, 2021

A woman described by investigators as a nanny, foster care provider and porn actress has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Nicole Lynn Walter, formerly of Foxrun Road, was charged in April 2020 with lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16, possession of child pornography, battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Walker, now 28, was sentenced on two counts of possession of child pornography to 180 days in the county jail to be followed by four years of sex offender program. She was designated as a sex offender and will be required to submit to a mental health evaluation. The other charges against her were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Walter made videos of herself masturbating in public locations, including Pensacola pediatrician’s office and a car dealership.. Children could be heard talking in the videos, but not seen. She told investigators that she was alone when the videos were recorded, and prerecorded sounds of the children talking were played during the filming.

Then sheriff David Morgan said a search warrant found child pornography in her home, and he said she previously worked as a nanny and was a licensed foster parent.

Comments

2 Responses to “Porn Actress Sentenced On Child Porn Possession Charges”

  1. You've got to be kidding me on November 22nd, 2021 1:56 am

    Six months…. And this is why we have repeat offenders…. There is no justice for children.

  2. mnon on November 22nd, 2021 1:31 am

    THIS is what is wrong with the justice system, had this been a man charged he would get life in prison, she gets 6 months… absurd.





