Beulah Family Without A Home After Fire

A family was left without a home after a fire early Wednesday morning in a Beulah.

The fire was reported at 5:16 a.m in the 9800 block of Mobile Highway. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find the mobile home full engulfed in flames. The home was a total loss, and two adjacent mobile homes were also damaged by fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Beulah, Ensley, Cantonment, Bellview, Brent and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.