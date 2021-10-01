Second In A Week: New North Escambia Dollar General Opens; Two More Planned

For the second time in a week, a new Dollar General has opened in North Escambia, and there are still two more in the works.

A new 9,291 square foot Dollar General in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard in Century is now open.

Last weekend, a new Dollar General opened at the corner of Highway 297A and West Kingsfield Road in Cantonment. Escambia County granted a conditional use to allow the 8,960 square foot store in an area that is zoned for low density mixed-use up 6,000 square feet. A conditional use in the zoning category allows for retail sales up to 35,000 square feet. The Escambia County Board of Adjustment approved the conditional use with the stipulation that the store have a residential area design with wood siding and a shingled roof. [Click or tap to see the store.]

Dollar General’s development company has development applications for two more North Escambia stores in the works. One is on 1.89 acres on the west side of Highway 29 between Ten Mile Road and Roberts Road, just north of Kingline Equipment.

The second is in Walnut Hill at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. There are currently two residential structures on the 5.3 acre property, which is across the road from a former farm supply retail business.

Pictured: A new Dollar General is now open in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard in Century. Here, the store is shown late Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.