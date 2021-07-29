Developer Plans New Dollar General On Highway 29

July 29, 2021

A new Dollar General has been proposed for the 3000 block of Highway 29.

Teramore Development, LLC, of Thomasville, Georgia, is asking the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for approval for the store on 1.89 acres on the west side of Highway 29 between Ten Mile Road and Roberts Road, just north of Kingline Equipment.

According plans filed with Escambia County, the new store will be 10,769 square feet with 35 parking places. The parking lot will have entrances and exits to both Highway 29 and Crowl Road (directly behind the store).

An initial application has been made to the Escambia DRC, which has not taken any final action.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 