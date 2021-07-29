Developer Plans New Dollar General On Highway 29

A new Dollar General has been proposed for the 3000 block of Highway 29.

Teramore Development, LLC, of Thomasville, Georgia, is asking the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for approval for the store on 1.89 acres on the west side of Highway 29 between Ten Mile Road and Roberts Road, just north of Kingline Equipment.

According plans filed with Escambia County, the new store will be 10,769 square feet with 35 parking places. The parking lot will have entrances and exits to both Highway 29 and Crowl Road (directly behind the store).

An initial application has been made to the Escambia DRC, which has not taken any final action.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.